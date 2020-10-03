Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) was able to do some running Friday and will be a game-time decision, according to Quinn.
The Falcons (0-3) added kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad this week. He will make his NFL debut in place of Koo, who wasn’t able to handle kickoffs and missed a field goal and an extra point in the 30-26 loss to Chicago.
Receiver Julio Jones, who was among six starters unable to play last weekend, has taken limited reps in practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury. Jones conceded that he’s not at 100 percent but sounded as though he expects to play at Green Bay,
