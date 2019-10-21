Asked if the injury is a high ankle sprain, Quinn said: “We’ll stay with sprain. ... Hopefully it’s not a long-term thing.”

Quinn says Ryan won’t practice Wednesday but could return later in the week. He said Ryan will “try anything he can” to play.

The Falcons have a bye week after playing Seattle. Ryan was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald in the 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Matt Schaub would start if Ryan can’t play.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD