NFL owners voted this week to add a game to the regular season, which means all NFC teams will have a ninth road contest in 2021.
If the Falcons get the go-ahead to travel to London, they will have two preseason and seven regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. The team would issue a credit to season-ticket holders for the lost home game.
The game could be shifted back to U.S. if travel restrictions, spectator limits or other COVID-19 roadblocks prevent a game in England.
This would be Atlanta’s second trip to London. The Falcons lost to the Detroit Lions 22-21 at Wembley Stadium in 2014.
