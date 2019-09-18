FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher (5) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. The Falcons have a new backup plan if punter Matt Bosher hasn’t recovered from a groin injury by Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Matt Wile worked on punts and kickoffs on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, one day after he was signed to the practice squad. Wile was Minnesota’s punter in 2018, and he spent time with the Falcons in 2016. (Danny Karnik, File/Associated Press)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have a new backup plan if punter Matt Bosher hasn’t recovered from a groin injury by Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

Matt Wile worked on punts and kickoffs on Wednesday, one day after he was signed to the practice squad. Wile was Minnesota’s punter in 2018 , and he spent time with the Falcons in 2016. He was cut by the Vikings in the preseason.

Bosher also normally handles kickoffs and is the holder on field goals and extra points.

The Falcons were forced to consider dramatic last-minute adjustments after Bosher strained his groin during warmups before last week’s win over Philadelphia . Kicker Matt Bryant had to handle kickoffs, a duty he hasn’t regularly held in a decade. Bosher punted despite being obviously limited by the injury.

The Falcons even had wide receiver Mohamed Sanu practice kickoffs in pregame warmups.

