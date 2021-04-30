The Falcons could still add a developmental player at quarterback in the NFL draft.
McCarron, from Alabama, was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by Cincinnati. He has completed 109 of 174 passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 career games with the Bengals, Raiders and Texans.
McCarron started three games for the Bengals in 2015 and one game for Houston in 2019. He completed his only pass for 20 yards while appearing in two games with the Texans in 2020.
