FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons, again preparing to be without tight end Austin Hooper against New Orleans, have bolstered the position by signing Carson Meier to the 53-man roster.

Hooper will miss his third straight game with a knee injury on Thursday night against the Saints. Tight end Luke Stocker, who has started for Hooper, is listed as questionable with a back injury. Jaeden Graham is next on the depth chart at tight end.