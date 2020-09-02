The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling.
Lauletta, who played collegiately at Richmond, was taken by the Giants with the 108th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He went 0 for 5 with an interception in his only appearance at quarterback, also appearing in one other game as a blocker.
After being released by the Giants, Lauletta spent the entire 2019 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.
