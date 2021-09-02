He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in free agency, but was released by the team this week in its final round of cuts. The Falcons picked him up to provide veteran depth behind another newcomer, Mike Davis.
Gallman was a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2017 after he helped lead Clemson to the national championship.
Ollison, a fifth-round pick in 2019, played in 11 games over two seasons in Atlanta. He rushed for 53 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns.
