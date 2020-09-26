Now, they’ll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.
Atlanta promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad, electing to carry 55 players in Sunday’s game.
Robinson is a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015 who has played 22 career games. Abrams and Hall are undrafted rookies.
