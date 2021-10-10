Jaylinn Hawkins was expected to start in place of Harris.
Atlanta lost cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury last week. The team activated defensive back Kendall Sheffield off injured reserve on Saturday as insurance.
Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has taken snaps in a wildcat formation, was also declared inactive.
Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley did not make the trip to London due to personal reasons.
NEW YORK JETS at ATLANTA
Falcons: WR Russell Gage, WR Calvin Ridley, QB Feleipe Franks, S Erik Harris, CB Avery Williams, DL John Cominsky, DL Marlon Davidson.
Jets: WR Jeff Smith, RB La’Mical Perine, TE Tyler Kroft, S Marcus Maye, DL Jonathan Marshall, S Adrian Colbert, CB Isaiah Dunn.
