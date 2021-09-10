Slater didn’t allow a sack at Northwestern in 2019, but the first highlights many saw during the draft process was how he contained Young when the Wildcats faced the Buckeyes. But a lot has changed since then. Slater opted out of his senior season at Northwestern last year due to the coronavirus. Young had a dominant rookie season in the NFL with 7.5 sacks and helped get Washington to the postseason for the first time since 2015.