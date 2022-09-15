Familiar foes: Bills and Titans meet for 5th straight year

STATS AND STUFF: The Titans held on to beat the Bills last year when Josh Allen slipped and Titans DT Jeffery Simmons blew up the offensive front to stop Buffalo’s quarterback for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 3 with 21 seconds left. ... The Titans have won three straight prime-time games. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill passed for 266 yards and two TDs with a 106.4 passer rating. Tannehill has either run or thrown for at least one TD in 16 straight games, a career-high streak. ... The Titans had five sacks for their most in the regular season since having five in a road win over the Rams on Nov. 7, 2021. They also had two takeaways. ... Simmons had two sacks, including a strip-sack, and now has six sacks combined over his past three games, including a divisional playoff loss in January. Titans OLB Rashad Weaver had his first two career sacks after being limited to three games last season by a broken leg. ... Three Titans rookies combined for 10 catches for 132 years led by Kyle Philips, who had a team-high six receptions for 66 yards as a fifth-round pick out of UCLA. ... Titans LT Taylor Lewan has started 99 games and played 104 games, most of any player on the Tennessee roster. ... Titans TE Austin Hooper needs one catch for 300 receptions. ... The win over Los Angeles was Bills coach Sean McDermott’s 50th of his career, with all coming in Buffalo. He joined Marv Levy (112) and Lou Saban (68) to become Buffalo’s third coach to hit 50. ... The Bills are 7-5 in prime-time outings since McDermott took over in 2017. Buffalo was 5-17 in prime-time games — and 0-6 on Monday nights — spanning the franchise’s 17-season playoff drought from 2000-16. ... Buffalo set a franchise record by converting nine of 10 third down opportunities against the Rams. ... Allen is coming off an outing in which he had 297 yards passing and three touchdowns, and ran for 56 yards and a score. He became the first player since 1950 to produce three games with 250-plus yards passing with at least three TDs, and 50-plus yards rushing and a score. ... Diggs is tied for 10th among active players with 49 touchdowns receiving, with 19 of them coming in 34 games with Buffalo. ... The Bills are 9-0 when scoring a touchdown on their game-opening drive since the start of last season. ... Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks against the Rams to increase his career total to 117 1/2, most among active players and 22nd overall since the NFL began tracking sacks in 1982. ... Buffalo has not punted in three of its past four outings, going back to last season.