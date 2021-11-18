David Montgomery wouldn’t have surprised me if he had made it into the upper crust of the sims. He returned in Week 9 to play on 84.5% of the Chicago Bears’ snaps and handle 13 of 17 running back carries and 2 of 2 running back targets. The main concern here would be the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which profiles to be extremely run-heavy. That can grind clock and reduce plays. However, after the elite role in Week 9 and a bye week to get healthier, Montgomery is not someone to bench because of the matchup unless you are flush at running back.