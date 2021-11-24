Miles Sanders is back on the fantasy football radar. Jordan Howard could miss this week, and that should lead to an increased role for Sanders. Last week, in Sanders’ return, he played on 45.5% of the snaps and handled 16 carries plus a target (which was a downfield target, no less). Sanders also had 2 of 4 red zone carries. If the snap rate creeps up toward 60%, then he’s likely to put up an RB2-level game against the New York Giants, who rank in the bottom tier in numerous defensive metrics against running backs.