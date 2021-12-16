An indirect beneficiary of Emmanuel Sanders’ injury is Dawson Knox. Knox has had at least an 83.3% snap rate in all five games since he returned from an injury and at least 90.3% in each of the past four. In that five-game sample, Knox (16.7%) trails only Stefon Diggs (27.6%) in target share on an elite offense, and he has averaged 1.0 downfield targets and 1.6 red zone targets per game.