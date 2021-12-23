Though Joe Burrow’s cold streak is also long, there are reasons to like him for a bounce-back against the Baltimore Ravens, who rank 23rd in adjusted pass defense, via numberFire’s metrics. Burrow has played five opponents who rank in the bottom 12 in adjusted pass defense and in pressure rate (the Ravens fit). In those games, he has averaged 20.5 fantasy points, 300.2 passing yards, and 2.6 passing touchdowns. He’s been matchup-dependent this season, and the matchup is right for him in Week 16.