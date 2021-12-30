Ronald Jones didn’t really have the role we had all hoped for, and while that might make him a “sit” suggestion in a more traditional start/sit column, the reality is that he’s in a fine spot to be started in Week 17, provided he’s the best option you have for an RB2 or FLEX play. Jones played on 51.6% of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ snaps and had 20 carries with three targets but did lose a lot of snaps (35.5%) to Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Still, a 50% snap rate with good work on those snaps against the New York Jets is hard to ignore.