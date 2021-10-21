Michael Carter keeps popping up as a viable, process-based play. This is despite low expectations for the New York Jets’ offense (their implied team total is just 17.75 points) and matchup against the New England Patriots. Carter has played on 47.6% of the team’s snaps since Week 2 and has a 43.8% red zone rushing share to go along with an average of 10.8 carries and 3.0 targets per game.