The Panthers continue to struggle in the kicking game. Zane Gonzalez replaced Ryan Santoso on the roster last week and had a 51-yard field goal blocked and missed an extra point. He made two short field goals and converted two extra points. He’s guaranteed a roster spot for at least two more weeks because he was signed off another team’s practice squad. However, Gonzalez is far from a sure bet to stick around in Carolina. The lack of consistency at the kicker position could come back to haunt the Panthers at some point. Gonzalez also lacks leg strength on kickoffs.