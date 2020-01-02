In 2016, Del Rio guided the Raiders to a 12-4 record, marking the franchise’s first 12-win season since 2000. After a 25-23 record in three seasons, he was replaced by Jon Gruden.

During his tenure with the Broncos, they reached the Super Bowl after the 2013 season. In 2012, Denver’s defense finished second in the NFL (290.8 yards per game) after ending the previous season ranked 20th.

The 56-year-old Del Rio was an ESPN analyst this season.

