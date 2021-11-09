The defense. The Monsters of the Midway played well enough before slipping in recent weeks. Star LB Khalil Mack missing the past two games because of a foot injury didn’t help. The three-time All-Pro was off to one of his best starts with six sacks in the first seven weeks, and the Bears are tied for fourth overall with 25. They rank 13th in yards per game — 23rd against the run and 10th against the pass.