STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs have won six straight games, tied for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history. ... Kansas City has held three straight opponents to nine points apiece, the second-longest streak of 10 or fewer in franchise history. The record is five straight games set in 1968 in the AFL. ... Andy Reid can tie Marty Schottenheimer (101) for second among Chiefs coaches in regular-season wins Thursday night. Hank Stram has the record with 124. ... Mahomes passed Alex Smith last week for third place in Chiefs history with 17,794 yards passing in his career. Trent Green is next with 21,459. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill already has broken his own single-season record with 89 catches. He also has 1,030 yards receiving, eclipsing the 1,000 mark for the fourth straight season. ... Hill (6,421) needs 125 yards receiving to pass Henry Marshall for third in Chiefs history. ... Chargers OLB Joey Bosa leads the NFL with five strip-sacks. … Herbert is one of three QBs to throw for 8,000 yards in his first two seasons, joining Andrew Luck (8,196) and Jameis Winston (8,132). Herbert (8,158) needs 39 yards to pass Luck. … Herbert had three touchdown passes against New York, his eighth career game throwing at least three scores without an interception. … Ekeler’s 23 career touchdown catches are tied for ninth most by a RB in the common draft era. Since 1967, only seven rushers have caught 25 touchdowns. … Los Angeles has the best fourth-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert 5 of 16 chances (31.3%).