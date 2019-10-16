Following the game, Flores had said Rosen would remain the starter. Fitzpatrick started the first two games of the season, and Rosen started the past three.

Flores said he changed his mind because he decided Fitzpatrick would give Miami (0-5) the best chance to win in a tough environment at Buffalo (4-1). Rosen ranks last among qualifying quarterbacks in passer rating, completion percentage and yards per attempt.

