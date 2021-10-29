“I’ve been in similar, I guess you can say like the same offense-slash-similar offense,” he said. “There’s always little wrinkles that are different in terms of how you’re calling formations, your motions, what you’re calling and certain concepts. So there’s a lot of familiarity with it. It’s just kind of a process of getting yourself back up to speed with it and seeing what they’ve installed and what they really like to run and all those kind of things.”