Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski was with the Patriots for three Super Bowl titles, then left New England to be a coach under Flores in Miami in 2019, then left Miami to join Judge’s staff in New York. Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was in New England for the last three Super Bowl runs. His predecessor as coordinator in Miami was Patrick Graham, who worked with Flores in New England until leaving for a job with the Giants in 2016, then ran the Dolphins’ defense in Flores’ first season there, then had interest in returning to the Giants when Judge got the job.