NOTES: The Dolphins placed WR Will Fuller (finger) on injured reserve. Fuller had already been ruled out for this week, and now will miss next week’s game in London against Jacksonville and the Oct. 24 home game against Atlanta as well. ... Flores addressed Tuesday’s trade of returner-receiver Jakeem Grant to Chicago for the first time. “We felt like we’ve had some depth at the receiver room. We wanted to get some other guys going as receivers and in the return game. So that kind of went into that decision, for sure,” Flores said.