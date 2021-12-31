The 2008 season was an anomaly for the Patriots; Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1 and was gone for the season, and New England still finished 11-5 but wound up missing the playoffs — the only time that happened in a 17-season span between 2003 and 2019. Vrabel got traded to Kansas City after that season and played the last two years of his career with the Chiefs before starting out on his coaching path.