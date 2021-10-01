NOTES: S Ashtyn Davis will make his season debut Sunday after starting the year on injured reserve while working his way back from a foot injury suffered last December. With starters Marcus Maye (ankle) and Lamarcus Joyner (elbow) out, Davis will help Adrian Colbert, Jarrod Wilson and Sharrod Neasman fill the void. “Obviously, we can’t get him a full game in there because he hasn’t played football in a year,” Saleh said, “but we do plan on getting him part of the rotation.” ... The initial prognosis on Maye was he’d likely miss three to four weeks, but Saleh was optimistic about a faster return. “Thankfully for the bye week (in Week 6), he’ll only miss a couple of games rather than three or four. We’re hoping he’ll be back for New England (on Oct. 24).”