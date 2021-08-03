Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy..
There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz’s injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson’s, coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.
Both injuries are another blow for a team that thought it could make a deep postseason run — if it could stay healthy.
The loss of Nelson could be huge.
He didn’t missed a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year. Nelson is widely regarded as the NFL’s most dominant guard and has been a key component in making Indy’s offensive line one of the league’s best since general manager Chris Ballard traded back three spots and selected Nelson at No. 6 overall pick in 2018.
But after just six practices, the vaunted line — and Indy’s depth — is being tested.
Starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a hyperextended left elbow after a collision with running back Marlon Mack on Thursday. Kelly is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January and his projected replacement, two-time All-Pro Eric Fisher, is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in January. Fisher isn’t expected to be game-ready until late September or early October.
Julien Davenport, one of two veteran free agents expected to replace Fisher, is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard also is out. He hasn’t practiced since undergoing ankle surgery in June, though it appears he could be on the field soon.
