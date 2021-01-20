AD

“I’ll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha. One of the smartest I’ve ever played against and a hell of a competitor.” — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt

“Absolutely loved every single thing about Philip Rivers and his game. The leadership and toughness were at the absolute highest. Best QB I ever saw throwing with defenders right in his face. Love that dude-HOFer!!!!!” — Former NFL quarterback and ESPN college football analyst Dan Orlovsky

“Always opinionated, never boring, with a love of football he’ll carry with him as a coach. Congrats on a great career Philip Rivers!” — NFL Films’ Twitter account

“Congratulations on a great career to my brother Phil, you’ll go down as one of the best. I’ll be at your HOF speech.” — Former Chargers teammate Shawne Merriman

“Phil was one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. He made everybody around him better. When he was in the huddle, we always believed we would win. I’m proud to have been his teammate and even prouder to be his friend.” — Former North Carolina State center Jed Paulsen

“Congrats to Philip on an outstanding career. It was fun to watch my fellow Qb from 2004 draft class compete these past 17 years. Enjoy the next phase.” — Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, whom the New York Giants acquired in a draft-day deal for Rivers

“After 17 years for old #17 Philip Rivers is calling it a career.” — Former Colts punter Pat McAfee

