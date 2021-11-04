Sunday’s game that sends Houston to Miami is, on paper, a historically bad matchup. It’s only the second game in NFL history where both teams enter with exactly 1-7 records. It features two teams in last place in their divisions, two teams that rank toward the bottom of the league in all the major statistical categories, two teams that have been linked all season by trade speculation involving Houston’s Deshaun Watson and now, a few days after getting nothing done there, will try to get something else done on the field instead.