“We’re trying to be our own version of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Mahomes said. “Obviously we know what it takes because we’ve been to the Super Bowl and stuff like that. But I think we’ve kind of went back these last few weeks and take it day by day. Let’s not worry about the Super Bowl right now. Let’s figure out how we can make ourselves better as a team each and every day. I think that’s what you’ve seen these past three weeks.”