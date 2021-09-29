“Look, he’s a young player,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of Waddle. “Every time he goes out there and sees a new defense, a different style of corner that plays maybe some off-technique or maybe some press. ... I think it’s a learning experience for him every week. I think he works, he’s got the right routine, he’s doing a lot of the right things, he’s asking the right questions. I think over time, if he continues to do what he’s been doing, he’ll be just fine.”