Whitehead apologized to “anyone who I offended.” In one of his posts, he threatened a former NFL player and used a derogatory racial term.
AD
A starter in all eight games this season, Whitehead apologized to teammates, coaches and “most of all the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream.”
The Browns signed Whitehead one year ago after he was released by Green Bay. The Packers cut him for punching a New England lineman in a game.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD