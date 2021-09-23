STATS AND STUFF: Murray and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence are two of the seven active NFL quarterbacks who were selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. ... This is the second straight year the Cardinals have started 2-0. They lost the next two games last year. The Cardinals have started a season 3-0 four times since 1970. ... Cardinals WR Rondale Moore leads all rookies with 182 yards receiving and 268 all-purpose yards through two games. ... DE J.J. Watt has 17 career sacks against Jacksonville, all while with Houston. ... Cardinals K Matt Prater made a franchise-record 62-yard field goal to end the first half in last week’s game. He has the franchise record for Denver (64), Detroit (59, twice) and the Cardinals. … Jacksonville has lost 17 consecutive games, nine shy of tying the NFL record set by Tampa Bay. … The Jaguars are trying to avoid their sixth 0-3 start in franchise history (1995, 2003, 2013, 2014, 2016). Three of those five seasons came with first-year head coaches. … The Jaguars will face overall No. 1 picks in consecutive weeks, with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow up next after Murray.