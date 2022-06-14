Former Cowboys coach Garrett will be studio analyst for NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season.
Garrett has been an analyst during NBC’s coverage of the USFL this spring.
Garrett coached the Cowboys for 10 years (2010-19) and compiled an 87-70 record, including three NFC East titles. He was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants last season.
He also had a 14-year playing career in the league, and won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys.
