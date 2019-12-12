Booking records showed DNA evidence linked Holland to a truck where Pena was found fatally wounded. Antoine Robinson, who was charged in the killing earlier this month, also was linked to the scene through DNA, records showed.
Pena had a cellphone that included text messages that described a meeting for a suspected narcotics deal, according to booking documents. He died at a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in the back of the head on Dec. 17, 2013.
