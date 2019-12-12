Booking records showed DNA evidence linked Holland to a truck where Pena was found fatally wounded. Antoine Robinson, who was charged in the killing earlier this month, also was linked to the scene through DNA, records showed.

Pena had a cellphone that included text messages that described a meeting for a suspected narcotics deal, according to booking documents. He died at a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in the back of the head on Dec. 17, 2013.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD