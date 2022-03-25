EAGAN, Minn. — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, the latest player to switch from one NFC North rival to another.

The 25-year-old Sullivan played more than 76% of the snaps on defense last season for Green Bay, mostly in the slot position in the nickel package. He didn’t miss a game in three years with the Packers and had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21.