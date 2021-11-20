Smith was the lead blocker during his nine-year NFL career for stars like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson. He also ran for 1,627 yards and nine TDs in seven seasons for the Raiders and two in Seattle.
Smith was diagnosed with ALS about two decades ago and was unable to walk or talk in recent years.
The team says its thoughts are with Smith’s widow, Chie, their children, Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.
