Taliaferro ended up playing in 19 games in the NFL before being cut by Baltimore in September 2017.
His stat line included 16 catches for 153 yards and one kick return for 15 yards.
“Lorenzo was a kind, smart and respectful young man — someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh wrote on Twitter.
Running back Justin Forsett, who also played from Baltimore from 2014-16, had fond memories of his former teammate.
“This one hurts. Losing a brother & a friend,” Forsett wrote on Twitter. “Zo had 1 of the biggest hearts I’ve ever been around. He was kind, humble, curious about life, & joy to be around. I’ll be there for Major bro & let him know his dad was a good man who worked his butt off! Rest Easy Zobot! Gone 2 soon.”
