Former Colts defensive end-linebacker Robert Mathis finally was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor on Sunday. He was initially supposed to join the club last year, but the ceremony was delayed because team owner Jim Irsay wanted a full-size crowd to celebrate the honor. Mathis finished his career as the Colts all-time sacks leader (12), won the 2013 NFL sacks title and is a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the class of 2022.