The Jaguars took the unusual action following Fournette’s one-game suspension for fighting with Buffalo linebacker Shaq Lawson in November 2018.
Then-Jaguars personnel chief Tom Coughlin publicly ripped Fournette weeks later for being “disrespectful” and “selfish” for sitting on the bench while injured and inactive during the season finale. Coughlin tried to fine Fournette an entire game check — around $99,000 — for his actions that day, but it was eventually rescinded.
