Rosen ranks 34th in the 32-team NFL in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown passes. The Dolphins are 0-4, and Rosen has a 3-12 career record as a starter.

But the Dolphins want him to play so they can determine whether he might become their franchise quarterback. He was the No. 10 overall draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and started 13 games for them as a rookie.