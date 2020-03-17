NEEDS: Ravens already have gotten a jump on shoring up pass rush, placing franchise tag on Judon and making pending deal with Jacksonville to obtain Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell for fifth-round pick. Baltimore could also use big-play receiver and help in defensive backfield if Jimmy Smith heads elsewhere. Filling void after retirement of G Marshal Yanda also essential, and depth needed at center behind Skura, who finished season on IR with knee injury.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $260,000.
