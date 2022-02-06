“When we got him here, we knew he was coming off a rough year,” Reich said of Wentz, who was acquired from Philadelphia in a trade last February. “But I thought Carson did a lot of great things. It was fun to be reunited with him. Obviously, we have a close relationship. When I think back to how our team progressed, how he progressed, a ton of good stuff. We’re all sitting here looking at ourselves at 9-8, missing the playoffs, saying, ‘I could have coached better.’ Every player saying, ‘We could have played a little bit better.’