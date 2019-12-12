Atlanta (4-9) is out of playoff contention as it visits San Francisco (11-2) this weekend. The team announced that guard James Carpenter (concussion) and defensive end Allen Bailey (personal matter) would not make the trip.

Freeman ran 17 times for 84 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in last week’s 40-20 win over Carolina. It was his second game back after being sidelined for two weeks with a foot injury.

The Falcons need Oliver, the right-side starter, as healthy as possible. They lost left cornerback Desmond Trufant to a season-ending broken forearm against the Panthers. Kendall Sheffield will start in Trufant’s spot.

Receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) was limited in practice both days this week but is expected to start. Russell Gage could start at the other receiver spot after Calvin Ridley went down with a season-ending abdomen injury.

