NOTES: The Giants placed rookie LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve with a neck injury. ... Four players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list: DT Dexter Lawrence, WR Darius Slayton, T Korey Cunningham and DT Danny Shelton. Practice squad DL Woodrow Hamilton was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. ... Freezing rain caused several Giants players to be late for practice on Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge said a few players sent him pictures of being stuck in traffic jams and offered to walk to practice. The coach told them to stay with the vehicles, adding no one would be fined. “Man, I was on Route 3 for four hours this morning,” defensive back Julian Love said. “It was very unfortunate. Thankfully, I made it in safe, kind of made some plays on the road — I would advise against. But thankfully I’m here. ... DL Leonard Williams was elected winner of the 21st annual Good Guy Award by the Giants Chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is now known as the George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award. Accorsi, a former Giants GM, had his name added this year.