Soon after, the fiery Mayfield acknowledged on Twitter that “I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way ... that’s too bad.”
The Browns (2-5) have lost three straight games and haven’t played anywhere close to preseason expectations. Cleveland leads the NFL with 70 penalties.
Cleveland visits Denver (2-6) on Sunday.
