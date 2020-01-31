It’s also good for the classic football soul that the man teammates call “Juice” is keeping the position alive and San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan is refreshing it for teams that could use some creativity. Shanahan is the master of souping up the old and making it seem new. When Juszczyk signed with the 49ers in 2017, he already had been a star for the Baltimore Ravens. But he was about to flex all his versatility in Shanahan’s system.

“I feel like I’m just one of Kyle’s chess pieces that he gets to move around and dictate how the defense lines up,” said Juszczyk, a four-time Pro Bowl selection. “We don’t just move around and do all those motions before the snap just because it looks good. There’s always a reason behind it. We’re always trying to get the defense set on a certain position so that we feel like we can take advantage.”

The 49ers aren’t playing in Super Bowl LIV just because of their defense. They also have created one of the most intriguing and original all-for-one offenses in league history. They had just two offensive players make the Pro Bowl — Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle — but they finished second in the NFL in scoring. They finished second in rushing, averaging 144.1 yards, by using three role-playing tailbacks instead of featuring one star.

While they have relied on an unstoppable running game that has produced 235.5 yards per game this postseason, they have a good and underrated passing attack. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo directing the offense, San Francisco ranked 13th in passing yards despite being 29th in attempts. The 49ers also completed just shy of 70 percent of their passes, third highest in the NFL.

How did they do it without unstoppable talent at running back and wide receiver? Well, it helps that their pieces fit so well. Their offensive line is criminally underrated, and it is coached to perfection. Kittle is a beast who makes an impact on nearly every down. But don’t forget Juice.

“We were pumped to get Juice when we got him,” Shanahan said. “Personally, I like having a fullback because I feel like that’s the only way you can dictate your terms. When you have a fullback in the game, if you really want to run the ball, you can run the ball regardless of what the defense is doing.”

Juszczyk always has been a good receiver, too. But this season, he caught just 20 passes, his first season below 30 receptions since 2014. Nevertheless, his importance is undeniable.

“He does things most fullbacks can’t do,” Garoppolo said.

He’s not just a lead blocker you use in short-yard situations, a common fullback stereotype and one of the reasons most teams have gone away from the position. Play the position that way, and it’s too specialized a role to justify on a 53-man roster. But Juszczyk makes diving catches. He takes on defensive ends and turns them back. In space, he might be the finest blocker in the game, which is essential to the 49ers creating explosive runs and making their offense look more magical than gritty.

Juszczyk is used to defying expectations. He played at Harvard and went from the Ivy League to a fourth-round draft pick. He was widely considered the best fullback prospect in the 2013 draft, but he didn’t enter the league assuming he had it made. He continued to work on his game after arriving in Baltimore, focusing on one thought: How does a fullback add value in a game trying to abandon the position?

“I figured out early on when I got into the NFL that I wasn’t going to be around very long if I only was walking a short-yard sledgehammer,” Juszczyk said. “I knew that fullbacks needed to bring more to the table, just for GMs and coaches to keep them on their roster. So I felt like I had a special ability to block in space and run routes. And if I could do that, I could get a chance to show what could be.”

The Ravens understood the possibilities, and when Shanahan became the 49ers’ head coach, he had to have Juszczyk.

“I wanted Kyle pretty bad,” Shanahan said. “He’s automatic in all the stuff you ask him to do.”

Shanahan convinced the 49ers to put a startling amount of money into his belief that Juszczyk would be an integral part of the offense he wanted to build. In 2017, they signed him to a four-year, $21 million contract with $7 million fully guaranteed, making him the highest-paid fullback in history. His deal is 2 1/ 2 times that of the next wealthiest fullback, the Buffalo Bills’ Patrick DiMarco. It would be like the Kansas City Chiefs looking at Russell Wilson’s $35 million-per-year deal and deciding to pay Patrick Mahomes $80 million a season.

Of course, that’s not the perfect comparison, but the point is the 49ers considered Juszczyk an incomparable fullback when he was available three years ago, and he hasn’t made them regret it.

It’s hard to find a fullback with the athleticism and toughness of Juszczyk. It’s hard to find a hybrid player who combines the skills of a fullback and a tight end. And it’s hard to find a coach with the vision to use all of those skills. But in a copycat league, Juszczyk could help make the position viable again.

“I feel like we’re transitioning back in,” he said. “I think you’ve seen a lot more fullbacks involved this year. I think some of the top offenses in the NFL involve a fullback, including ourselves, Kansas City, Baltimore, New Orleans, Green Bay. All these teams use a fullback regularly, and they’ve had a lot of success.”

Those teams don’t have Juszczyk, however. He played 40 percent of the 49ers’ offensive snaps this season, the most of any fullback. It shows that, even for him, the position remains specialized. But he has justified that record contract by making the San Francisco offense most potent when he’s on the field.