Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski learned of the news on the practice field during rookie camp. The reigning NFL Coach of the Year was able to take his mask off for the first time as a head coach.
“It felt pretty good. There were some people I didn’t realize what they looked like,” he said.
Clubs were told to review current and local state regulations and to have the vaccine available for players and staff.
“We expect additional modifications will be made to the protocols consistent with CDC guidelines reflecting the greatly reduced risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals,” the memo read.
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.
